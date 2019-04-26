|
Anna C. (Scapin) Touponce, 92, of 265 Summer Street, Lee, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. She was born on August 18, 1926 in Pittsfield, MA, the daughter of Eugene and Angelina (Maule) Scapin. She attended Lee Schools and worked for numerous restaurants in Lee. On September 18, 1948 Anna married Armond J. Touponce Jr. They celebrated 52 wonderful years together until Armond's passing in July of 2000.
Anna was a very caring and loving mom, grandmother and great grandmother and she was a very special friend to many people throughout her life, she will be missed immensely. Aside from her husband Armond, Anna was predeceased by her daughter Ann Marie and her son Richard. She is survived by her sons: James (Donna) Touponce, Robert (Christine) Touponce, Armond (Lorrie) Touponce III, David (Sharon) Touponce, Michael (Maryann) Touponce and Thomas Touponce and his fiance Becki Donovan, one daughter Nancy Knippenberg, fifteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Respectfully keeping with Anna's wishes there will be no calling hours. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church at 10am on Monday, April 29th. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery following the church service.
The family wishes to thank Bonnie and Cynthia from Mountainview Home Care, doctors and staff at BMC floor 2, and Dr. Wespiser for the excellent care they provided to their Mom.
In lieu of flowers or donations, Anna's request was to show an act of kindness.
Mom, you are our guardian angel, may you rest in peace.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 26, 2019