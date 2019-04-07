|
Anna "Nena" (Monteleone) Fidalgo, 92 of Pittsfield, MA died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Melbourne Place in Pittsfield. She was born in Pittsfield, MA on September 11, 1926 a daughter of Anthony and Rose (Flossic) Monteleone.
Nena attended local schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1944. She went on to own and operate the William Henry Inn restaurant in Lenox MA. Nena was the widow of Alfred Silva Fidalgo, whom she married January 31st 1977. He predeceased Nena on August 12, 2015.
Nena will be sadly missed by her loving sister Catarina Frieri of Pittsfield MA, two sons David Fidalgo and his wife, Sandra of Merritt island FL, Thomas Fidalgo and his wife Doreen of Ludlow MA, and nephew Michael Frieri and his wife Patricia of Irving Texas.
Nena will be remembered at a private family service. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 7, 2019