Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Fidalgo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna "Nena" Fidalgo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna "Nena" Fidalgo Obituary




Anna "Nena" (Monteleone) Fidalgo, 92 of Pittsfield, MA died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Melbourne Place in Pittsfield. She was born in Pittsfield, MA on September 11, 1926 a daughter of Anthony and Rose (Flossic) Monteleone.

Nena attended local schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1944. She went on to own and operate the William Henry Inn restaurant in Lenox MA. Nena was the widow of Alfred Silva Fidalgo, whom she married January 31st 1977. He predeceased Nena on August 12, 2015.

Nena will be sadly missed by her loving sister Catarina Frieri of Pittsfield MA, two sons David Fidalgo and his wife, Sandra of Merritt island FL, Thomas Fidalgo and his wife Doreen of Ludlow MA, and nephew Michael Frieri and his wife Patricia of Irving Texas.

Nena will be remembered at a private family service. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.