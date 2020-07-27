Mrs. Anna Henrica (Janssens) Lawson, 94, of Adams, died on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Williamstown Commons. She was born in Antwerp, Belgium on May 25, 1926, a daughter of the late Joseph and Louisa (Lenaerts) Janssens. She attended schools in Belgium. She came to the United States on June 11, 1948. Mrs. Lawson worked for many years as a seamstress for the former Waverly Fabrics until her retirement in 1990. Earlier she had also worked for the former Sprague Electric Company. She was a longtime communicant of the former St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Adams. Her husband John K. Lawson, whom she married on June 26, 1948, died on October 4, 2000. She is survived by her son John L. Lawson and his wife Barbara of Adams; her granddaughter Haley Phelps and her husband John of Attleboro; two great grandchildren, Harper and Finley Phelps of Attleboro; a brother Pierre Janssens of Belgium; a sister Maria De Vos of Belgium and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Jean Janssens. The family would like to thank the staff at Williamstown Commons for the wonderful care they provided to Anna. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 28th at 9:00 A.M. in Bellevue Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, all attending are required to wear a face covering and social distance. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the Williamstown Commons Patient Activities Fund, 25 Adams Road, Williamstown, MA 01267. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
