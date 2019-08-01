|
|
Anna H. Marino, 105, of Pittsfield, passed away on Tuesday, July 30th at Mount Carmel Care Center in Lenox, MA. Anna was born on April 25, 1914 in Holyoke, MA, the daughter of the late Fredrick Meinhart and Helen Bricks Meinhart.
She was employed in the Power Transformer Department of General Electric.
She was predeceased by her husband Howard who passed away in 1958. In 1961, she married James Marino who passed way in 1991. She is also predeceased by her daughter, Shirley and son-in-law John Esposito as well as brother Walter Meinhart and sisters Mildred Koperno & Katherine Stapleberg.
Ann leaves behind her grandchildren, John Esposito and his wife Karen of Gilbert, SC, Wendy VanDyke of Dalton and Nancy Roberts of Goodyear, AZ. She also leaves behind her beloved great grandchildren, Taylor and Connor VanDyke, Christopher Esposito and Stacy Larue. She is also survived by her Niece and Goddaughter, Jackie Gilardi of Pittsfield and several other nieces and nephews.
Ann enjoyed sewing and doing arts and crafts. She was also an avid reader.
Ann was known as "Gram" to everyone who knew her and loved her.
Funeral services for Ann will be held, Saturday, August 3rd at 11:00 am at Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St, Pittsfield. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pittsfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mount Carmel Care Center Resident Council Activities Fund in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 1, 2019