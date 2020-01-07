|
|
SHEFFIELD - Anna Hatala Cruikshank, age 95, passed into the arms of our Savior on January 4, 2020. Born August 13, 1924 in Riddlesburg, PA Anna was the daughter of Anna Kirila Hatala and John Hatala.
For years, Anna worked as a machine operator for Wash 'n" Dry in Canaan, CT until its closing and then Veeder Root in Hartford, CT as an assembly technician for motherboards. Anna loved to travel with the Red Hatters Society and the Senior Centers in both Massachusetts and Connecticut. She had a passion for crocheting and always said she made her blankets and ornaments with love. She made sure she crocheted hats for preemies and ensured all of her family members assisted her with donating for free dialysis for patients.
She resided with and is survived by her daughter, Deborah Frost and Deborah's fiance, James Rinaldi and her son Harold S. Cruikshank, Jr. of Port Orange, FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren Julie Frost of Sheffield, MA; Melissa Cistulli of Winsted, CT; Heather Cruikshank of Winsted, CT; Tina Lott of Port Orange, FL; Annette Pezza of Daytona, FL; Shannon Frost of Graham, NC; and her great-grandchildren Danielle Jacobs, Mackenzie Seymour, Brodie and Chad Pezza.
She was pre-deceased by her son James A. Cruikshank in 2005.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Western and Central Mass for their fantastic dedication and care during the closing period of her life.
SERVICE - A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 9th at 10:00 a.m. at Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington, conducted by Rev. William Murphy.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 8th from 4-6pm at the funeral home in Great Barrington.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to either or St. Jude's Hospital c/o Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 7, 2020