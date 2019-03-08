Home

Anna Noelle Giardina was only 29 years old when she passed away this past Saturday. She leaves behind her loving parents, Cynthia and Francis, brother Alex and sister Samantha. Anna was born in Pittsfield, but raised in Sanford, NC, enjoying life. Whether it was swimming or boating or playing with friends, Anna always had the biggest and brightest smile. She was artistic, enjoying sketching and coloring. She also loved animals, especially dogs, probably more than most people. Many of her social media posts showed Anna with her dogs as she treated them like her babies. Most of her working life was as a veterinary technician. The love Anna shared with everyone and animals was evidence that she had so much more to offer.

Please join Anna's family to celebrate her life this Sunday, March 10th, from noon to 5pm, at the Italian American Club on Newell Street in Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 8, 2019
