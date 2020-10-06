Anne Alsop Palmer died in her sleep Friday morning Oct. 2nd, at her home, Four Brooks Farm in Tyringham. She was 102.



Called by her friend Yo-Yo Ma "a precious archive of all the lost techniques of Continental piano," she began learning piano at age 5 and continued playing, studying, and teaching her whole life, even playing Bach for her doctor, Joseph Cooney, three weeks before she died. Among her eminent piano teachers were Nadia Boulanger, Heinrich Gebhard, and Eduard Steuermann. In turn she taught piano at the Diller Quayle school in New York City as well as privately. Among her scores of students were New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm, RCA music executive John Nields, Mrs. Ruth "Skitch" Henderson, and mystery writer Jane Stanton Hitchcock. Her cherished piano, a Hamburg Steinway, given to her in the late 1930s by her stepfather, music critic Basil DeSelincourt, followed her for her whole life, from tiny New York City apartments to three different homes in Tyringham. She played it daily up to the last year of her life, with Schubert her most beloved composer.



Born at the end of World War I -- on July 15, 1918, in Mount Kisco, New York -- her childhood was divided between England and the US, crossing the Atlantic by steamer 14 times in her life. She also loved Tyringham, where she spent childhood summers climbing trees and riding bareback across the fields. There she met her first husband, Richard Watson Gilder. They married in Tyringham on Sept 24, 1938 during the Great New England Hurricane with WWII looming. Five years later Gilder's plane was lost over the Atlantic while he was leading a flight of bombers to join the 8th Airforce in England. On June 19, 1948, she married his cousin, Gilder Palmer, who had been a Navy medic in the Pacific. Together they moved full time to Tyringham to start a dairy farm of Jersey cattle.



Most of her 102 years of life were devoted to musical, equestrian, and agricultural pursuits in the Berkshires. However she always cherished memories of her childhood in Kensington Gardens, London; young adulthood in prewar and wartime New York City; as well as some 85 years of visiting and playing the pianos in the various comfortable drawing rooms of her friends David and Peggy Rockefeller, and chilly stone country houses of her English relatives. In Tyringham, she surrounded herself with her family, a succession of beloved dogs and horses, and hundreds of books, especially the novels of George MacDonald. A devout Christian who corresponded with C.S. Lewis, she played the piano at the Tyringham Union Church for some thirty years. She liked to say that the major key in music represented the joy of Christ.



In her last years, her son Reese Palmer and daughter-in-law Nini Gilder gave her the day-to-day care that enabled her to stay in the home she loved. On passing her 102nd birthday this July she quipped, "Well, I beat David," referring to her lifetime friend David Rockefeller, who died at 101.



She is survived by her brother Robert Alsop & his wife Suzette of Tyringham; her three sons, writer George Gilder & his wife Nini; singer-songwriter Walter Palmer; agriculturist Reese Palmer; and daughter, psychologist Comfort Gordinier & her husband Camp; 8 grandchildren, Jeremy Gordinier (& Kristina Visscher) of Birmingham AL; Andrew (& Leslie) Gordinier of Shakopee MN; Adele (& Jeffrey) Requadt of Tucson AZ; Spring (& John) Homschek of Wake Forest N.C.; Louisa (& Matt) Marsh of Tyringham; Mellie (& Greg) Tyrosvoutis of Mae Sot, Thailand; Richard (& Irene) Gilder of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Nannina (& Joe) Stearn of Lenox; and 12 great grandchildren.



Funeral Service will be Friday Oct. 9th at 11AM at the Union Church in Tyringham. Burial will follow in the Tyringham Cemetery. The church will be open to immediate family only, but all are welcome to attend on the front lawn and at the cemetery.



