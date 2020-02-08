|
Mrs. Anne Darbe, 97, of Lee, Massachusetts, passed away February 5th at Laurel Lake Center.
Anne was born in Lee on November 30, 1922, the daughter of Eugenio and Maria Frigo Sacchiero. A lifelong resident, she attended St. Mary's School and graduated from Lee High School. She married John R. Darbe on October 4, 1944. Mr. Darbe died in 1983.
Anne's long, productive life spanned a millennium. In her early years she worked at Lee Marble. During World War II she went to work at General Electric, which more than quadrupled her salary. She was a true Rosie The Riveter, as she worked on war-used submarines, cleaning hulls and replacing rivets. When the soldiers came home, Anne took an office job at Mead Paper Mill and worked there for 27 years, until she retired in 1984.
In her retirement Anne enjoyed working in the cafeteria at St. Mary's School and was a member of St. Mary's Church in Lee. She also enjoyed spending time with her Red Hats Society friends, and traveled extensively throughout her years.
Mrs. Darbe leaves behind her daughter-in-law, Alison Winthrop Pardee; her grandchildren, Leah Winthrop Darbe and Margo DeWolf Darbe; her sister, Enes Gaherty and husband, Joseph; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Darbe was predeceased by her son, Timothy R. Darbe, in 2016 and her sister, Lydia Barenski in 2017.
Funeral Services for Anne Darbe will be held on Tuesday, February 11th at 12 Noon at St. Mary's Church in Lee, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be prior to the service from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at the Kelly Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Saint Mary's Church in Lee, in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 8, 2020