Lenox -
Anne E. Farr, 85, of Lenox died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Lee Health Care after a brief illness.
Born in Pittsfield on April 18, 1933 to the late Henry and Elizabeth Daly Seckler, she attended Pittsfield High School and was a 1951 graduate.
After high School, Anne worked as a Transcriptionist for General Electric until she became a home maker to her two loving children.
Anne was a communicant of St. Ann's Church.
Mrs. Farr married Robert G. Farr on July 28, 1956 at Sacred Heart Church. He pre-deceased her on August 10, 2011.
Anne is survived by her children; James W. Farr (Jessica) of Pittsfield, Nancy A. Visco (Richard) of Marlborough, CT., and grandchildren; Shannon and Hudson Visco.
Besides her husband and parents, Anne is pre-deceased by her siblings; Henry Seckler and Marilyn Reynolds.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Ann's Church at 11am with Monsignor John Bonzagni, officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne's memory may be made to either Porchlight VNA or Elder Services of Berkshire County, both in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 21, 2019