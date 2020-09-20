1/1
Anne Elizabeth Mahoney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne "Annie" Elizabeth Mahoney, 59, of Truro and Cambridge, MA died of complications from heart surgery on Tuesday, September 15 at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. She was the wife of Diana Prideaux-Brune.

Born in Pittsfield, Annie enjoyed a long and successful career as an educator. Starting as an elementary school teacher in Provincetown, her career took her to Lowell, where she taught elementary school for over 15 years. She finished her career as Principal of the Emma L. Miller Elementary School in Savoy MA. Annie received her Bachelor of Arts in Education at Lesley College, and Masters in both Computers in Education and Education Administration from Lesley University.

Annie was devoted to teaching and had a profound impact on her students and fellow professionals. She will always be remembered as a generous friend, outstanding hostess, and for bringing vitality to all she touched.

In addition to her beloved wife, Annie is survived by her sisters Margaret Mackey and husband Richard of Westford, Mary Joly and husband Christopher of Westhampton, Kathleen Mooney and husband Kevin of Springfield; and by brothers John J. Mahoney of Boca Raton, FL and James Hurley of Lee. She also leaves her niece Susanna Lauro and her husband Matthew, her nephew David Mackey; her nephews Joseph and Michael Fitzgibbon, her niece Mary-Kate Murray, along with her mother-in-law Gene Prideaux-Brune of San Francisco, CA and in-laws Cynthia and Colby Gray of Moraga, CA. Annie leaves her chosen family of William Hamlin, Ramon Alcolea, Thomas Boland, James Farley and many other friends. She will also miss her devoted pets Korben and Leeloo.

A Celebration of Annie's Life will be held at a time and date to be announced on Caringbridge.org/staystrongannie.

If desired, Memorial Donations honoring Annie may be made to: Brigham and Women's Hospital Development Office, 116 Huntington Avenue, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116.

To share a memory or leave an online condolence for the family, please visit gatelyfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gately McHoul Funeral Home
94 Harry Kemp Way
Provincetown, MA 02657
(508) 487-4470
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Erin inga
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved