|
|
Anne Elizabeth Ross, "Betty," a long-time resident of Great Barrington, died December 22, 2019 at the age of 92.
One of five children and mother of nine, Betty was born April 2, 1927 to William and Anna (McCarthy) Elworthy and raised in Pittsfield where she attended public schools and met the love of her life, William C. Ross, "Bill," whom she married in 1948. After graduating from Pittsfield High School in 1944, she joined the United States Cadet Nurse Corps and completed her nursing degree from St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. She later drew upon her experience of working in the busy post-war nursery at St. Luke's Hospital when caring for her own personal baby boom: six boys and three girls. Her nursing career also included positions at Fairview Hospital and Berkshire Medical Center, the former DeSisto School of Stockbridge, various private duty positions, and the former Pines Nursing Home of Great Barrington where she was the supervisor of nurses.
Betty was an exceptional nurse because she held herself and others to the highest standards, plus she truly cared about the people she served. She took no shortcuts in care, and this also applied to her family. The home-cooked meals and canned goods, knitted sweaters, hats, mittens and baby blankets were expressions of the love she sent her family always and everywhere. Frugal and highly detailed, Betty made sure that her kids had everything they needed, often by sacrificing luxuries for herself. She took pride in her home and garden but enjoyed them most when celebrating with family for holidays, birthdays and homecomings. Her happiest days were those spent with the entire family together. Her loving ways, wisdom, happy disposition and sense of humor will be truly missed.
Betty is survived by sons Robert (Mary), Steven (Christine), Thomas, James (Jean), and William (Beth); daughters Lyn Petricca (Robert), Laurie Student (Bernard), and Amy Comcowich (Gregory); grandchildren Stephanie Mason, Jason Ross, Kate Chennells, Daniel Ross, Timothy and Tristan Petricca, Tracey Larrow, Eric and Brian Ross, Justin and Haylee Ross, Ellen and James Ross, Ethan and Sophie Student, and Anne and Ross Comcowich; great-grandchildren Madeline and Finn Mason, Ava Ross, Ben and Ross Chennells, and Austin Ross. She is also survived by her younger sister Joan Smith of Hinsdale, MA.
Betty was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Bill, son Jonathan Ross, siblings William Elworthy, Robert Elworthy, and Rosemary Paris, and daughter-in-law Karen Ross.
The family wishes to thank the many caregivers at Wingate Residences at Melbourne Place and Hospice of Western Mass who tended to Betty's needs with such kindness and grace.
SERVICES - Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Church, in Great Barrington, conducted by Rev. William P. Murphy, pastor.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9 from 4-7p.m. at Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Red Cross through Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020