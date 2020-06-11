Anne K. Bourquard, 97 formerly of Housatonic died Tuesday June 9, 2020 at The Landing at Laurel Lake in Lee. Anne was born in Amesbury MA on November 15, 1922 daughter of Michael and Nora (Sullivan) McSheffrey. After graduating from High School Anne went on to receive an Associate's Degree from Fisher Business College. Anne worked for over twenty five years as a librarian at the Ramsdell Library in Housatonic. Anne loved reading and was a communicant of the former Corpus Christi Church and a member of the Rosary Sodality. Anne's husband Edmund B. Bourquard whom she married on July 13, 1946 predeceased her on June 23, 2000. Ann is survived by one son, Robert "Robbie" E. Bourquard and his wife Cathy of Housatonic and two grandsons, Robert E. Bourquard Jr. and Matthew Boyd Bourquard. In addition to her husband Anne was predeceased by son Jeffrey W. Bourquard and her brothers and sisters.
A Funeral Mass for Anne K. Bourquard will be held on Saturday June 13 at 10:00 AM with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi Church Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish with Reverend William P. Murphy Pastor officiating. BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230 entrusted with arrangements. Burial will follow in Saint Bridget's Cemetery in Housatonic. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 11, 2020.