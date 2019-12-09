|
|
|
Anne Liddell, age 88, of The Landing at Laurel Lake Assisted Living in Lee, passed Sunday, December 8, 2019. Anne was the dedicated and loving mother of Janet Randall of and her husband Don of Wayne, NJ, Anne Rekeda and her husband Wayne of Pittsfield, MA, Jill Maynes and her husband Christopher Luking of Mount Airy, MD, and Ellen Clark and her husband Kevin of Oxford, NJ; loved sister of the late Robert Redden and the late Thomas Redden; cherished grandmother of twelve grandchildren and much loved great-grandmother of fourteen great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are by the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Rd, Wayne, NJ. For service information visit www.vandermay.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 9, 2019