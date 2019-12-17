|
Anne 1924 - M. 2019 DiPalazzo Anne M. DiPalazzo, 95, a longtime Pittsfield resident, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Scarborough, Maine, after a long illness.
Born in Pittsfield on Sept. 24, 1924, she was the daughter of Albino and Nora Tosetti. She attended Pittsfield schools, graduating from Pittsfield High School in 1942 and from the former St. Luke's School of Nursing in 1945.
Anne was a registered nurse for her entire career, working at the former St. Luke's Hospital and later at Berkshire Medical Center. She worked in the delivery room and on patient floors at the hospitals, and also did private-duty nursing, which she continued after retiring from BMC in 1989.
She married George V. DiPalazzo on April 12, 1947, and raised two sons. She lived on the same street in Pittsfield's Lakewood section for 94 years, moving to South Portland, Maine, in 2018.
She was a communicant of Mount Carmel Church and All Souls Church in Pittsfield, and later Sacred Heart Church in Pittsfield. A woman of great energy and determination, Anne found time to keep a meticulous house and yard, grow a large garden, cook, bake, knit and sew. She was known for baking traditional Italian desserts and she enjoyed making hand-made ravioli.
She is predeceased by her husband and by her sister, Mary M. Tosetti. Survivors include her sons, James A. DiPalazzo of Pittsfield and John G. DiPalazzo of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; and her grand-daughter, Rebecca J. DiPalazzo of Charlotte, N.C. and her former daughter in law, Elizabeth DiPalazzo of Charlotte, NC.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Anne DiPalazzo will be Thursday December 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA. with the Rev. Geoffrey Deeker officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. A calling hour at the funeral home will be Thursday morning from 10-11 AM. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 17, 2019