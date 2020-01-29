Home

Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Barbara's Church
138 Cambridge Rd.
Woburn, MA
View Map
Anne M. (Doucette) Savas


1953 - 2020
Anne M. (Doucette) Savas Obituary
Anne M. (Doucette) Savas - of Stoneham, formerly of Pittsfield and Woburn, unexpectedly, January 23rd in Florida. Beloved wife of Charles J. "Chuck" Savas. Cherished mother of Jason Savas, his fiance Jessica Martel of Dracut and the late Alexis Savas. Dear sister of Arthur Doucette, his late wife Betty, Denis Doucette, his late wife Carol, all of Pittsfield and Anita Gutmann, her husband Peter of Adams, MA. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. At the family's request, there are no calling hours. A Funeral Mass will be held on SATURDAY, February 1st at St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Rd., Woburn at 10. Burial will follow, immediate family only. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home 263 Main Street, Woburn, MA 01801. Please, at the Families request, in lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Anne's honor to the Leukemia Foundation, 146 Monroe Ctr. St NW, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 29, 2020
