Anne Marie Bateman, 57, of Pittsfield, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center.



Born in Pittsfield on August 1, 1962, the daughter Barbara DeForge Malnati and her late father, Joseph Malnati, Anne Marie was educated in Richmond Elementary and Crosby Junior High schools, and was a 1980 graduate of Taconic High School. She also attended New England Baptist Hospital School of Nursing and McCann Technical School.



A Certified Nursing Assistant by profession, Mrs. Bateman was most recently employed by Rosewood Assisted Living. She had also worked at Mount Carmel Nursing Care and at Mt. Greylock Extended Care, and prior to her nursing career, had been a surgical technician at Berkshire Medical Center. At one time, she had owned Blythewood Farms on Churchill Street.



Anne Marie was a homemaker at heart who enjoyed home decorating, cooking, baking, and sewing. She also enjoyed her cats and had a love for horses, fashion and jewelry.



Mrs. Bateman leaves her husband, Anthony M. Bateman, Sr., whom she married July 29, 2011.



She is also survived by her mother, Barbara Malnati of Richmond; a son, Elliott Ray of Pittsfield; a daughter, Melanie Ray of Schenectady, N.Y.; a sister, Peggy Malnati of Farmington Hills, Mich.; a stepson, Anthony M. Bateman, Jr. of Pittsfield; two stepdaughters, Desiree Addy (husband Benjamin, Sr.) of the state of Washington and Nicole (husband Mark) Zink of Lenox; as well as four grandchildren, Benjamin Addy, Jr., Anjali Addy, Azriel Addy, and Daveena Addy; her best friends, Michelle Pettograsso and Jennifer Needham; her former husband, Paul Ray, her former mother-in-law, Helen Ray, and her mother-in-law, Betty Jean Bateman.



She was pre-deceased by her brother, Michael Malnati.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Anne Marie Bateman will be private with burial to be in Pittsfield Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.



