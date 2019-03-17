|
|
Anne Marie Tassone Haun died March 10, 2019 in Lake Wales Florida surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 21, 1942 daughter of the late Domenick and Carmela (Cerminara) Tassone. She attended North Adams Schools graduating from Drury High School in 1961. She attended Henry W Bishop III School of Nursing graduating in 1964. She worked as a registered nurse in Florida, Arizona and retired from North Adams Regional Hospital after more than 30 years of service. Survivors include her husband Timothy Haun whom she married on May 7, 1981, a son North Adams Firefighter, Jeffrey Bleu, a daughter Jennifer Brames, her caregiver, a step daughter Melissa McCauley and her husband Charles, grandchildren Timothy and Kimberly Brames and Austin, Evan and Lucas Bleu and two step grandchildren, Christopher McCauley and Ashley Reo and one step great grandchild Sean Patrick McCauley and her dog Belle. Anne enjoyed her daily swims at the YMCA, crocheting and visits back to North Adams enjoying time spent with family and friends especially her grandchildren and close cousins. She will be missed by her family and many friends in both Florida and Massachusetts. Anne was a devout Christian whose faith helped her through the difficult years as she dealt with her diagnosis of Cancer. Anne was pre deceased by her sister Florence Tassone,brother Michael Tassone and stepdaughter Jennifer Davis. At Anne's request services will be private. Memorial donations are suggested for good Shepherd Hospice 1110 Hammock Road Sebring, Florida 33870.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019