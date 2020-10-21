Anne Marie Russo, 79 of Pittsfield, MA died on October 4, 2020 from an ongoing illness. She was born on November 8, 1940 in Burlington, VT daughter of Wayland and Ilene Wright of Vermont. She was married to James A Russo for 35 years. She lived the last 3 years of her life at Berkshire Place in Pittsfield where she was loved by all who knew her and cared for her.



Anne spent her career as a Registered Nurse working at North Adams Regional Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital, Lee Visiting Nurses Association and Elder Services of the Berkshires. She was a strong team leader and put patient care above all else.



After retirement she enjoyed her love of baking. She started her own company called Annie's Magic Kitchen and supplied local Berkshire County Restaurants and residents with her scrumptious dessert creations and custom cake orders.



She loved to visit the ocean, she loved her dog Choo Choo and she loved to dance. She was kind and generous to all who knew her and she taught her family the importance of respecting the feelings of others.



She is survived by her daughter Laura Moquin and grandaughter Shayla Harrington, her daughter Cathy Tenney and grandson Robert Rollins and her siblings Gordon Wright, Richard Wright and Maureen Houstle.



She was buried at St. Joseph's Cemetary at a private service with her immediate family.



