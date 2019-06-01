|
|
Anne May D'Ascanio, 96, of Pittsfield, died peacefully May 29, 2019 at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center where she had resided for the past two and a half years.
Born in Pittsfield, March 13, 1923 to Joseph and Mary Batanglo, she attended local schools and went to work at GE after graduating. She married her beloved husband Louis V. D'Ascanio on June 12, 1948. Louis passed away on February 12, 2007. Anne was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She adored her grandchildren and was an integral part of their upbringing. She loved decorating the house that she and Lou built, going to tag sales, and was known for her "fashion sense" right up until her death.
She leaves her three sons, Robert D'Ascanio (Marlene) of Windsor, MA, Richard D'Ascanio (Patricia) of Richmond, MA, Russell D'Ascanio (Maureen) of Cheshire, MA; seven grandchildren, Lori, Michele, Marissa, Cara (Jason), Christina (Greg), Shane (Jennifer) and Rachel; and nine great-grandchildren, Duncan, Serena, Aubrey, Isabelle, Sophia, Ricky, Camille, Elliott and Gabrielle and her brother Charles Batanglo (Doris). She was predeceased by three sisters, Philomena, Felicia, Carmen and two brothers, Joseph and Thomas.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Kimball Farms and Hospice of Western and Central Mass for their outstanding and compassionate care.
Funeral Notice: Calling Hours will be Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 4-6 P.M. at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Funeral Services will take place Monday, June 3, at 8:30 A.M. from the funeral home followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:30 A.M. at St. Joseph's Church, 414 North St., Pittsfield with the Rev. Monsignor Michael A. Shershanovich, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to Hospice of Western and Central Mass in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 1, 2019