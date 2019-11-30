|
Mrs. Anne P. (Murphy) Carroll, age 84, of Pittsfield entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 26th at her home surrounded by her loving family after a long illness.
Born in Pittsfield on November 8, 1935, she was one of 13 children of the late Francis T. and Mary Jane Robinson Murphy. A lifelong resident, she was a 1953 graduate of St. Joseph's High School. Mrs. Carroll began her working career at the former J.J. Newberry's store on North Street, where she worked for a number of years. She later became employed by the New England Telephone Company. After raising her family, Anne worked at the Rainbow Restaurant, Pittsfield Rye Bakery and the Price Chopper Bakery before retiring. She loved all of her customers, especially the young children that would stop by to visit with her. They were always awarded with a special treat of their choice.
A life-long communicant of St. Joseph's Church, Anne was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy was being involved with her family. She attended all of her children's school activities, including football, basketball, baseball, softball and cheerleading events. She was extremely proud of her Catholic faith and often expressed her fondness for the Sisters of St. Joseph. Anne was a tremendous cook and Thanksgiving was her favorite meal to prepare for the family. Her other food specialties were corn beef and cabbage, spaghetti with homemade meatballs, golumki and apple pie.
An avid gardener, Mrs. Carroll was often found meeting more people than she could imagine because they would stop by her house and want to talk about the yard. Her favorite flowering plant was the begonia.
Anne loved travelling to Boston. Her favorite pastimes were attending Red Sox games, eating pasta in the North End or taking in a musical at the Wang Theater. She also enjoyed heading down to Connecticut to visit with her daughters and grandchildren.
Her beloved husband of 39 years, Walter J. "Muggins" Carroll, died July 9, 1995.
Anne is survived by her two daughters, Julieanne McDermott and her husband Steve, Tammie M. Carroll, all of Seymour, CT, and three sons, Timothy M. Carroll and his companion Colleen Doyle, Bernard J. Carroll and John T. Carroll and his companion Michele and daughter Michaela, all of Pittsfield. Also, her seven beloved grandchildren, Justin Carroll and his wife Michelle, Timothy and Brian McDermott, Lyndsie Taraian, Lauren Mahoney, and Joseph and Megan Carroll, four precious great-grandchildren, Lucille and Emily Carroll and Penelope and Ariella McDermott.
She is also survived by her two sisters, Rita Welch and Patricia Jarvis, as well as her six brothers, Thomas, James, Bernard, Michael, Patrick and Mark. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Margaret, Catherine, and Mary Ellen and her brother William.
The Carroll family would like to thank Darline Daniels, Kristina Marley and Alicia Welch for their special care during Anne's illness, along with Hospice Care of the Berkshires and Elder Services.
SERVICES: Calling hours at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME will be Monday, December 2nd from 4-7PM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, beginning at 12:15PM at the funeral home followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 1PM at St. Joseph's Church with Msgr. Michael A. Shershanovich, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Berkshire County Chapter of the Jimmy Fund, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 30, 2019