Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
DERY FUNERAL HOME
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA
Anne Poincelot


1922 - 2019
Anne Poincelot Obituary
Anne Poincelot, 97, longtime resident of Pittsfield, MA, passed away September 4, 2019 at Springside Nursing Home.

She was born in Pittsfield on March 13, 1922 to the late William and Justine Myron.

Educated in Pittsfield schools, she was a 1940 graduate of Pittsfield High School and a 1956 graduate of Berkshire Business College. She also at one time attended Berkshire Community College.

Mrs. Poincelot worked as a librarian for 13 years, retiring in 1982. She worked for General Electric in Ordnance Systems (OP4) and also as a secretary at General Electric.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and painting.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Poincelot will be held, FRIDAY, September 13, 2019 at 1pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019
