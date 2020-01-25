|
Annemarie Cowhig Farrell passed away peacefully on January 24th after a brief illness, at Berkshire Medical Center, a facility she was proud to support for many years.
Mrs. Farrell was born on December 31, 1926. She was the daughter of Joseph T. Cowhig and Adeline Bligh Cowhig. She graduated from Lenox High School as valedictorian and from Trinity College in Washington DC.
Upon graduation from Trinity in 1948, Annemarie joined the US Naval Research Laboratory. Subsequently, she returned to the Berkshires and joined General Electric's Naval Ordinance Division. Annemarie met Dr. Joseph W. Farrell Jr. after a concert at Tanglewood and the two were married in St. Ann Church on September 15, 1951. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage until his death in 2013.
Annemarie was educated as a physicist and mathematician but after raising her nine children, she began to work as a substitute teacher at Taconic High School, and she discovered that she was most naturally, a teacher. As recently as 2015, she read to classrooms in the Pittsfield School District. Like all great teachers, she was also a constant student. She was visibly energized to learn. Even in her nineties, she studied all historical plaques, often reading them aloud, and then reflecting, as she empathized with the historical figures described. She loved telling stories about family history and growing up in the Berkshires. She had an interest in local Berkshire history and shared that love with her children and grandchildren, frequently reciting poetry to them, written in and about the Berkshires.
As much as she loved history, science, literature, art and the outdoors, she was most interested in the people she met, especially if they had a connection to her beloved Berkshires. In addition to her community interests and her family, her life was centered on her faith and she actively lived her beliefs. Annemarie was a leader in numerous organizations including the Trinity College Alumnae Association, the Junior League, the Berkshire Medical Center Auxiliary (President), the Berkshire County Home for Aged Women (President), Our Lady of Providence Children's Home in Holyoke, City Savings Bank (Director), Eucharistic Minister at St. Theresa's Church and a Tanglewood volunteer, intermittently for over 70 years. Annemarie was honored by Trinity College in 1998 when they presented her with the St. Julie Billiart Award Citation.
Annemarie is survived by her nine children and their spouses: Joseph W. and Mary Lou Gibson Farrell of Snowmass Village, Colorado, Mary F. and Paul Robinson of Philadelphia, PA, Anne F. and Rocky Clark of Portland, Maine, Kate F. and Gary Mayne of Lenox, Massachusetts, Francis X. and Denise Sabert Farrell of Yorktown Heights, NY, Thomas B. and Kathy Wall Farrell of Portland, Maine, John F. and Jane Zwally Farrell of Hilton Head, SC, Margaret F. and William Goggins of Newport News, VA, and Jane F. and John DeCoursey of Yorktown Heights, NY. In addition she is survived by her 27 grandchildren, Teddy Farrell, Rita Brown, John Wright Clark, Elizabeth Guillerault, Margaret Nicholson, Sarah Mayne, Daniel Mayne, Timothy Farrell, John Cowhig Farrell, Anna Farrell, Claire Laiacona, Grace Farrell, Anne Bligh Farrell, Jane Farrell, William Farrell, Jane Farrell, Katie Farrell, Megan Farrell, Thomas Farrell, Charlie Farrell, William Goggins, Catherine Goggins, Mary Goggins, Helen Goggins, Thomas Goggins, Andrew, DeCoursey, Julie DeCoursey and Caroline Decoursey, their spouses and 8 great-grandchildren: Madeline, Evelyn, Eleanor, Annie, Greely, Sidney, Maisie and Max, so far. She is also survived by her five nieces, nephew, their families and her cherished sister, Adelene Cowhig Quigley.
Funeral Notice: The funeral service for Mrs. Farrell will be held on Tuesday, January 28th at St Ann Church at 11 am. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's cemetery in Pittsfield. Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 27, from 4-7pm at St. Ann Church, 134 Main Street Lenox, MA 01240.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann Church, Lenox Massachusetts, in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 25, 2020