Annette B. Ferron, 64 of Hinsdale died Friday August 2, 2019 in Hinsdale. Annette was born in Staten Island N.Y. on January 11, 1955 daughter of the late John and Florence (Sack) Merola. She went on to graduate from Mount Everett High School. Annette was a former member St. Agnes Church in Dalton and formerly taught CCD at Sacred Heart. Annette enjoyed gardening, cake decorating and loved spending time with her children and her family. Annette is survived by her former husband James Ferron whom she married at St. Peter's Church in Great Barrington and his wife Suzie, son, Armand J. "A.J." Ferron of Hinsdale, daughter, Veronica Ferron and Alex Russell of Providence R.I., two brothers, John Merola and wife Barbara of Hudson and Joseph Merola of Sheffield, two sisters, Iris Peppe and husband Rick of Pittsfield and Suzanne Wool and husband Joe of Great Barrington, many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Lily.
A Funeral Mass for Annette Ferron will be held on Thursday August 8 at 10:00 AM with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Church in Great Barrington with Reverend William P. Murphy Pastor officiating. A private burial will be held later at the convenience of the family. Family will receive friends on Wednesday August 7 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA. 01230. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to Osteo International (OAFI) in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 6, 2019