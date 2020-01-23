|
Mr. Anthony Aulisio, 85, of Pittsfield, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on January 15, 1935, the son of the late Frank and Josephine Russo Aulisio, he graduated from Pittsfield High School.
Anthony enlisted in the United States Marines. He served in the military from 1954 through 1957.
Anthony worked for Mohawk Beverages, now Pepsi, for over thirty years. He started as a driver, and then moved his way up to warehouse foreman.
He enjoyed watching the Red Sox & Patriots. He also enjoyed watching his grandson play his various sports. But his all time favorite thing was making memories with his family.
Besides his children, Josephine Gaudette (Dan) and Steven Aulisio (Kimberly), Anthony is survived by his two grandchildren Tyler & Jillian. He also leaves behind his siblings Frank, Rosemary Cafasso, Leonita Ruberto, John, Gennaro, Angelo & Amy Whitmire. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Jean Aulisio, whom he married on September 3, 1961 and his brother Jerry.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. Anthony Aulisio will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home with the Rev. Geoffrey Deeker officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4 pm until 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Soldier On in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 23, 2020