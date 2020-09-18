Anthony Ernest Folino, 100 of Williamstown, MA died Wednesday September 16, 2020 at his home.
He was born in North Adams, MA on August 10, 1920, a son of Antonio and Mary (DeMarco) Folino. He attended North Adams schools and graduated from Drury High School. Anthony was a veteran of World War II and served in the US Marines in the Pacific Theater including Guadalcanal.
Anthony was last employed by Cornish Wire in Williamstown for 27 years until his retirement in 1984. Before that, he worked at Windsor Print Works.
He was a communicant of Sts. Patrick and Raphael Church and St. Anthony of Padua Church. Anthony was a life member of Williamstown American Legion, the North Adams VFW and the Disabled American Veterans
. He enjoyed gardening and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
His wife was Helen (Corogenes) Folino who died on April 11, 1995. They were married on November 23, 1944. Survivors include his son and daughter in law- Lawrence P. and Patricia Folino of Cheshire, MA and three grandchildren-Bryan R. Folino of Williamstown; Bonnie Folino-Whitney of Adams and Vicki Monday of Gales Ferry, CT. He also leaves nine great grandchildren including Britney, Kyle, Kayla, Jessica, Steven, Matthew, Joseph, Cassandra and Steven and five great, great grandchildren; one sister- Madeline Domenichini of North Adams and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson, Robert Burridge and three brothers and two sisters are deceased including Venice Trombley, Cecelia Dufresne; and Lawrence, Alfred, and Paul Folino.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Anthony Folino will be celebrated on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA are Tuesday morning from 9-10:30 AM. Memorial donations may be made to PopCares or Berkshire Helping Hands in care of the funeral home.