Mr. Anthony F. Guillou, 91, of Pittsfield, died on Saturday evening, February 23, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.
He was born in Manhattan, New York on April 7, 1927, a son of the late Anthony and May (Lepak) Guillou. He attended schools in Tarrytown, NY until moving to Pittsfield as a teenager. He graduated from the former St. Joseph's High School, Pittsfield.
Mr. Guillou was a veteran of World War II, having served with the United States Marine Corps until receiving his Honorable Discharge as Private First Class on November 4, 1946.
Mr. Guillou worked as a technical illustrator in the Naval Ordnance division of the former General Electric Co., Pittsfield.
He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church, Pittsfield.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, the former Doris Ramsdell, whom he married on November 25, 1950; one son, Doran Guillou and his fiance Karin Guye of Chesapeake, VA; three grandchildren, Crystal Latura, Matthew Guilllou and Bryce Guillou; two great grandchildren, Monique and Semaj Latura and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Moira Guillou and by his twin brothers, Fred and Frank Guillou.
The funeral will be held on Friday, March 1st at 9:00 A.M. from the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. in Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, McKinley Square, Adams, celebrated by Rev. Steven Montesanti, Pastor.
Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams.
Calling hours are Thursday from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 26, 2019