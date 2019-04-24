|
|
Anthony Joseph Liccardi, Sr., 84, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away April 22, 2019 at home. He was born in Pittsfield on January 23, 1935 to the late Joseph and Assunta D'Arcangelo Liccardi.
Mr. Liccardi was a graduate of Pittsfield High School and went on to serve in the US Navy, during the Korean War.
He was married to the former Alice Ann Alfonso, who predeceased him.
Mr. Liccardi was the owner of Liccardi Press. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing pitch. He was a proud member of the VFW Post 448, where he was a past Post Commander, the American Legion and a member of the Christian Assembly Church.
He leaves two sons, Anthony J. Liccardi, Jr. of Pittsfield and Michael F. Liccardi of Pittsfield; a daughter, Lisa A. Gaglio of Plymouth, MA and a sister Mary Kirchner of Pittsfield as well as many nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Liccardi will be held THURSDAY, April 25, 2019 at 11:00am at Christian Assembly Church in Pittsfield. Calling hours will precede the service from 10:00am to 11:00am at the church. Burial will follow in Pittsfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the VFW Post 448 in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 24, 2019