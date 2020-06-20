Anthony P. "Tony" Makarski
1935 - 2020
Anthony "Tony" P. Makarski, 84 of Housatonic died Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington. Tony was born on December 5, 1935 in Great Barrington son of Anthony J. and Regina (Kay) Makarski. He was a graduate of the former Searles High School class of 1953. After High School Tony proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Tony worked as a paper maker at the former Rising Paper and Fox River Paper Mill for forty two years. Tony enjoyed many vacations in Maine, New York and Vermont. He loved the outdoors especially walks with Eleanor, fishing, motorcycling and reading. He was a communicant of Corpus Christi Church Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Housatonic. Tony is survived by his wife of fifty eight years, Eleanor (Curtiss) Makarski of Housatonic, son, Steven Makarski of Housatonic, two daughters, Mary Tomich and husband Chris of Sheffield and Toni Makarski and husband David Andersen of Great Barrington, one brother, Robert Makarski of Anaheim CA, one sister, Loretta Wisinski of Huntington CT and four nephews, Perry Gasperini, Gary Wisinski, Jack Wisinski and John Makarski. Tony was predeceased by his brother John W. Makarski, sister Regina Gasperini and nephew James Gasperini.

A Funeral Mass for Anthony "Tony" P. Makarski will be held on Tuesday June 23 at 10:00 AM with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi Church Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish with Reverend William P. Murphy Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Saint Bridget's Cemetery in Housatonic. There are no calling hours out of concern for the health and safety of Tony's friends and family due to the threat of Coronavirus. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Tony's memory may be made to the Saint Teresa of Calcutta Building Fund in care of the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish
Funeral services provided by
Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
(413) 528-3080
