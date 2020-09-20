Anthony "Tony" Pericolosi, 50, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Boston, MA. He was born in Pittsfield, MA on July 1,1970 to Donald Pericolosi and Judith Pericolosi Barry. Tony knew how to put a smile on everyone's face and we know he's made a difference in so many others' lives.
After living in Pittsfield for twelve years, Tony and his sister moved to West Stockbridge with their father and resided with their grandparents, Rose and Donato Pericolosi. Upon their father's death in 1985, Tony and his sister remained living with their grandparents.
When Tony was young his first job was at the Queensboro Package Store in West Stockbridge. He then worked as a waiter at the Shaker Mill Tavern in town for many years. Tony graduated from Monument Mountain Regional High School in 1989, received his Bachelors degree from American International College, and his Masters of Social Work LCSW from Simmons Graduate School of Social Work in 1998. Upon moving to the south end of Boston, Tony worked as a Clinical Liaison at CareOne and later at Essex Management Group until being laid off due to the Covid 19 pandemic. He was dedicated, knowledgeable and successful in his field. Tony's passion was to work with the elderly.
Anyone who knew Tony knows how he loved the finer things in life. He loved dining out at exclusive restaurants with his friends (and missed his calling as a food columnist!) He would anonymously buy strangers dinner and make contributions to the less fortunate and homeless in Boston. Tony was a huge fan of music and concerts and you were sure to see him enjoying front row seats! Movies at the cinema were a must, especially the classics. He frequently visited Cape Cod, Maine and Palm Springs . Tony was an avid reader and intrigued in politics Tony was very generous, so full of life and he had an amazing sense of humor. He never held back his thoughts; sometimes you were at the edge of your seat waiting to see what he was going to say next. Tony certainly was the life of the party and sure to steal the show at any family occasion. Tony loved coming home to his dog Lola who he adored for 17 years.
Tony Pericolosi was predeceased by his father Donald Pericolosi, his brother Donald Anthony Pericolosi, Jr. who died in infancy, his grandparents Rose and Donato Pericolosi, Madonna and Elliot Webster and just recently his beloved dog, Lola.
Tony is survived by his mother, Judith Pericolosi Barry, husband Peter Barry, of Pittsfield, MA. Tony is also survived by his sister Nancy Konisky, husband Anthony and two precious nieces Gianna and Julea of Millbury, MA. He leaves two aunts who he loved dearly, Louise Faggioni (Paul), Patricia Sinico (Robert) both of West Stockbridge, MA. Tony is also survived by his loving cousins Brian & Tracey Faggioni, Paul & Cindy Faggioni, Robert & Amy Sinico, Brian Sinico, Ryan & Sarah Sawyer, Cathy Faggioni and many more cousins and friends.
The disease of addiction had its way and silenced Tony's laugh forever last week robbing those of us who loved him any hope of seeing recovery and feeling the warmth of his huge heart. He loved the Virgin Mary; now she has Tony embraced in her arms with Lola. We love you dearly, Tony and we will carry forth your beautiful spirit.
Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated outdoors at St. Patrick's Church, West Stockbridge on Wednesday, September 23rd at 11:00 am. Everyone attending must wear a mask, and social distancing will be followed. Anyone who would like to bring their own chairs to the mass and cemetery is welcome to do so. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's cemetery in West Stockbridge. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Tony's memory may be made to the Pine Tree Inn (homeless service in Boston) or Berkshire Humane Society c/o Birches-Roy Funeral Home, 33 South Street, Great Barrington, Ma. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com
.