Mr. Anthony "Jack" J. Pires, 82, of Pittsfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on April 14, 1938, the son of the late Alexander and Josephine Prendergast Pires, he was educated in Pittsfield schools and was a 1957 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
Anthony was a veteran of the United States Navy, where worked as a machinist. He proudly served his country from 1958 to 1962.
Following his time in the service Anthony continued his education then became a detective in the Pittsfield Police Department, then worked as Captain of Detectives and was acting Chief of Police for a period before retiring. He worked on the force for 30 years before retiring in 1994.
In Jack's earlier years he enjoyed playing golf, vacationing on Cape Cod and enjoyed collecting and watching military history movies. He was a member of American Legion Post 155 for many years. He was also a member of the National Association of Destroyer Veterans.
Anthony is survived by his siblings, Douglas F. Pires of Pittsfield, and Marjorie Meleca of Daytona Beach, FL. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Anthony was predeceased by 2 sisters Mary S. Scoco and Eileen Harrington, as well as 2 brothers, Alfred J. Pires and Joseph A. Pires
Funeral Notice:
A graveside service with full military honors for Mr. Anthony "Jack" J. Pires will be on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery with the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dana Farber or the Sonsini Animal Shelter in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
