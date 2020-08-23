1/1
Anthony Xavier O'Neil Farrell
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony "Tony" Xavier O'Neil Farrell passed from this earth peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Mount Sinai West in New York City.

Tony was born in Pittsfield on January 16, 1959 the son of the late Edward J. Farrell, Jr. and Elizabeth "Bettye" Farrell. He was a 1977 graduate of Pittsfield High School and attended the State University of New York at Oswego. Tony spent much of his adult life in New York City where he was able to pursue his love of acting. He also spent many years in restaurant management.

A vibrant spirit, a bright personality with a great sense of humor and an awesomely talented performer and entertainer, Anthony brought a spirit, vitality and strength to life seldom seen in combination. In his last years he fought valiantly, letting on to few how difficult his battles were.

In the end, he succumbed to lung cancer, choosing to leave this earth on his own terms, and under his own rules, as he knew the road ahead offered no prospects for improvement.

He leaves a sister, Lisa Estes (Ken), of Cornelius, North Carolina and a brother, Chris, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and his aunt, Aileen Lane also of Pittsfield. He will be missed and remembered daily.

Funeral Notice:

At Tony's request, there will be no formal funeral services nor formal burial. Instead, he asked that memorial donations be made in his name to the American Cancer Society in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved