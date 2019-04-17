Home

Antoinette E. Towson, 91 of Agawam, MA, formerly of Hinsdale, MA, passed away Tuesday, April 9. She was born on January 30, 1928 in Westfield, MA to the late Aniello and Elizabeth Grimaldi Pignatare.

Mrs. Towson leaves behind her son, Neil J. Towson of Vero Beach, FL, and daughters Lynn Lanoue of Monterey, MA and Lisa Snape of Chicopee, MA; eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey Towson.

The family will hold a memorial reception at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dr. George F. Curran Post #996 VFW in care of Dery Funeral Home. To view full obituary please visit www.DeryFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 17, 2019
