1/
Antoinette Gulotta
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Ms. Antoinette Gulotta, 68, of Pittsfield passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center after a brief illness.

She was born in Great Barrington on July 14, 1952 a daughter of the late Anthony and Joan L. Gulotta.

She began her education at St. Mark's Elementary School in Pittsfield and lived at home with her parents and her brother Michael until 2005. She then lived on Cape Cod with her brother Vincent and his wife Katherine for a short time. When Antoinette moved back to the Berkshires, she began living in a residence with Berkshire ARC where she was loved by her fellow housemates.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three brothers, Peter, Michael and Vincent.

Funeral services will be held when it is safe to do so at Our Lady of the Valley Cemetery in Sheffield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to BerkshireARC, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
40 Maplewood Avenue
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-5988
November 3, 2020
We wanted you to know how much we care. Please know that we are here for you.
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
