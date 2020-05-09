With profound sadness we announce the passing of Antoinette, our loving mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on May 7, 2020.
Born in New York on December 15, 1930, the daughter of Michael and Michelina DiGangi Scarcia of Italy, she grew up in Astoria, Long Island where she worked for Prudential Insurance Company until she met the love of her life, Alfredo Ubertini, whom she married on June 25, 1950 at the Immaculate Conception Church and moved with her family to Lee in 1962.
Antoinette was employed as librarian then secretary of St. Mary's School until she retired 36 years later.
She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church and a member of the St. Mary/St. Martha Sodality.
Always an active volunteer in her church and community, Ann was a member of the Holy Rosary Society in New York, St. Mary's Prayer Line in Lee, and the Divine Prayer Ministry at Eden Hill in Stockbridge. She helped with the Summer Reading Club, Make a Wish Foundation and was a member on the Committee of Massachusetts Lottery Council for the Town of Lee.
She was married to her love, Alfredo, for 44 years before he passed away in 1994.
She was the beloved mother of son, Michael (Debra); daughters: Madeline and Diana and proud grandmother of Amber. She also enjoyed very much the company of her furry grand-babies: Bacardi and Sara, and especially Tom Farley, whose beautiful flowers always brought a smile to her face.
There will be a private graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lee.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ann's memory to St. Mary's School in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 9, 2020.