Arlene Amelia (Raina) Zappone, of North Adams, MA, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Southwestern VT Medical Center in Bennington at 3:00 PM.
She was born in North Adams, MA on December 28, 1933 daughter of Andrea Lino and Beatrice (Piaggi) Raina. She attended local schools and graduated from Drury High School with the Class of 1951.
Arlene was employed at Northrop Aircraft, Hawthorne, CA; Cascade Paper Co.; 20 years at Sprague Electric Co.; Coakley Pierpan Insurance Agency and was last employed at Williams College until her retirement in 1994. She was an active communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church where she served on its Rosary Society, Parish Council as a member of its Finance Committee, former chairman of Roman Holiday Committee, and church bazaar committee member.
Arlene was the permanent co-chair of the Drury High School Class of 1951 Reunion Committee. She enjoyed traveling and organized a cruise to Bermuda for class members as well as trips to Aruba and New Orleans. She also planned monthly luncheons for the Class of '51. For the DHS Class of '51 50th class reunion, she actively helped raise $72,000 for a new computer lab for DHS. She volunteered for several years at the North Adams Tourist Bureau.
Although Arlene enjoyed cooking Italian food and baking- especially calzones, listening to Stage and Screen music, watching old movies, and painting, her heart and soul was spent with family, friends and DHS Class of '51 classmates.
She was the widow of Vincent Jerry "Soapy" Zappone who died on March 13, 2005. They were married on June 30, 1956.
Survivors include three daughters- Mary Anne Schnare of North Palm Beach, FL; Diane Zappone of North Bennington, VT and Brenda Zappone of North Adams, MA. She also leaves two grandchildren-Andrea Schnare and David Raina Flight; one sister- Gail Pinsonneault of Bennington, VT and one brother- Donald Raina of Fairfield, CA and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two grandsons, Matthew Zappone who died August 20, 2005; Alex Schnare who died June 1, 2014 and her brother, Kenneth Raina who died June 4, 2009.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Arlene Zappone will be celebrated Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS, WEST CHAPELS 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA are Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Conference at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 11, 2019