Arlien Shaw Wood, 90, of Danforth Avenue, Pittsfield, passed Tuesday, June 11,2019, at her home attended by family.
Born in Pittsfield on September 21, 1928, daughter of Elmer A. and Nellie Brooks Shaw, she was educated in Pittsfield schools and attended the former Berkshire Business College.
Primarily a homemaker,as a young woman she worked at local jewelry stores book keeping, during WW II she was employed by General Electric Company in its Naval Ordnance Systems Division.
Her husband, William G. Wood, passed in 1975.
Mrs. Wood is survived by a son, William G. Wood II, of Pittsfield, two granddaughters, Jessica Stone and Felicity Wood both of Pittsfield, and four great grandchildren, Ezakeil, Kymani, Camreese, and Easton, nieces and nephews galore.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 16, 2019