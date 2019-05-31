|
|
Arline Marjorie Sheldon, 99 of Williamstown, MA died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Williamstown Commons.
She was born in North Adams, MA on May 7, 1920, daughter of Everett and Ida H. (Gross) Sheldon. She attended schools in North Adams, graduating Drury High School with the Class of 1939.
Arline was last employed at Massachusetts Electric Company until retiring in 1985 with 45 years of service. She was a member of All Saints Church in North Adams. She enjoyed reading, walking and bowling.
Arline is survived by cousins, including Martha Sands of North Adams. She was predeceased by a brother, Francis Sheldon.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A funeral service to celebrate the life of Arline Sheldon will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, WEST CHAPEL, 521 West Main Street, North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery A calling hour will be held Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until the funeral. Memorial donations may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 31, 2019