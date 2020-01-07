Home

Armand A. Houle


1939 - 2019
Armand A. Houle Obituary
Armand A. Houle, 80 of Housatonic died Tuesday December 31, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Armand was born on December 23, 1939 in Waterbury CT, son of Bruno and Cecile (Bouthot) Houle. He attended St. Ann's in Waterbury. Armand served his country in the Army National Guard. He worked for many years as a carpenter and remodeled many homes in the Berkshires. Armand enjoyed driving and travelling. Armand is survived by his wife Sandra (King) Houle whom he married on September 8, 1962 at St. Ann's in Waterbury CT, one son, Roland Houle and his wife Cheryl of Housatonic, four daughters, Deborah Ludden of Rutland MA, Karen Carlotto and husband Andrew of Houstaonic, Sherri Phillips and husband James of Chandler AZ and Erin Trombley of Housatonic, one brother, Ronald Houle of N.H., one sister, Janet Orozco of Waterbury CT and thirteen grandchildren.

In keeping with Armand's wishes all services are private. BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230 entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Armand's memory may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 7, 2020
