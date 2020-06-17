Armena May Bilotta, 88, of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Stephentown, NY, on June 21, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Alonzo and Lula Phillips Thomas.



She was a 1951 graduate of Berlin Central High School in Berlin, NY, and then a 1952 graduate of St. Catherine's Infant Home in Albany, NY, where she studied child care.



Armena married the late Joseph C. Bilotta on August 31, 1953. He predeceased her on July 12, 2002.



She worked as a child nurse for many years, having worked at St. Luke's Hospital from 1953-1957. She also worked as a secretary for Dr. Frank Harrington from 1957-1967 and at Hillcrest Hospital from 1972-1991 as the "Linen Lady." She also worked at one time at Stop and Shop.



She was a member of the Christian Coalition, the American Bible Society, and the Senior Coalition. She enjoyed seeing her friends in the osteoporosis prevention exercise classes at the Dalton Senior Center and was proud to be a member of the Earth Angels.



Her greatest joy in life was in being a wonderful, loving mother to her children and later, Nonnie to her grandchildren and great-grandchild.



Mrs. Bilotta is survived by her son, Joseph A. Bilotta and wife Lisa of Pittsfield; daughter, Armena L. "Mimi" Alvarez and husband Michael of Pittsfield; granddaughters, Dina E. Bilotta and Jessica R. Bilotta, grandsons, Matthew R. Bilotta and Joseph J. Bilotta (wife Kristina) and great-grandson Finnegan.



She was predeceased by her sisters, Margaret Stevens, Julia Kellar, Lottie Bilotta, Ethel Moon, and her brother Alonzo Thomas.



FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held, SATURDAY, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, Pastor. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held FRIDAY, June 19, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA. Those attending any of these services are asked to bring their own face mask, and be aware that only a certain number of people will be allowed into the funeral home at any one time, based on current regulations. We politely ask everyone to be patient, as admittance will take a bit longer than normal.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter or St. Mark's Church in care of the funeral home.



