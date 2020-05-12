Arnold (Arnie) G. Kelly, Jr., 73, of Lee, died May 9, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after five years of battling cancer.
Arnie was born in Pittsfield on January 7, 1947 and was the son of the late Arnold and Beatrice Kelly of Lee. He was educated in the Lee public school system.
Arnie started his career apprenticing with a local mason contractor and working at local paper mills in Lee. Later, he became a devoted self-employed mason and worked 30+ years with his Uncle Nello Zerbato. He and his Uncle's craftsmanship can be seen throughout Berkshire County such as Ventfort Hall, Eastover, Naumkeag, and The Mount.
Arnie will be best remembered coaching Pee Wee and Junior football and many sports that his children played (i.e. Basketball, Baseball, and Softball). He enjoyed watching New England sports (especially the Red Sox and Patriots), drinking a cup of coffee with his brother Dennis, reading the newspaper, completing little jobs around the house, making homemade wine, trips to Buffalo with the 'boys,' and family vacations to Florida, Cape Cod, and Lake George. Arnie treasured his time with his grandchildren, Connor, Kyle and Paisley. He especially enjoyed their sleepovers, tractor rides, ice cream sundaes, fishing and cheering them on and off the field.
Arnie is survived by his children; daughter, Kimberly Wilusz and her husband James of Pittsfield; son, T.J. Kelly and wife Tracie of Suffield, CT; brother, Dennis Kelly and his wife Gale of Lee, his three grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
Due to COVID 19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arnie's memory to the Hospice Care in the Berkshires, Inc. in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 12, 2020.