Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Liturgy
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joachim's Church
Readsboro, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Passardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Dominic Passardi


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Dominic Passardi Obituary
Arthur Dominic "Junior" Passardi, 92 of Readsboro, VT died on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Vermont Veteran's Home in Bennington. He was born on October 25, 1926 in Monroe Bridge, MA a son of the late Arthur and Olga Rose (Franceschetti) Passardi. He attended schools in Monroe Bridge. In 1945 he enlisted in the US Army and served in the Pacific in World War II. After coming home he was employed at Deerfield Specialty Papers and New England Power Company. He was last employed as a custodian at Whitingham High School.

Mr. Passardi married Rosemarie Scaia in April of 1953. She predeceased him on November 14, 2017. He was a communicant of St. Joachim's Church in Readsboro and a member of its Holy Name Society. He was also a member of the Readsboro American Legion as well as being the chairman of the Readsboro Democratic Party. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.

Survivors include his nieces and nephews and sisters in law, Lucille Sprague and Esther Marchegiani. He was predeceased by his brother, Garfield Passardi and two sisters, Ellen Hubley and Gloria Marchegiani .

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial to celebrate the life of Arthur Passardi will be held at 11a.m. on Friday, October 25 at the St. Joachim's Church in Readsboro. Burial with military honors will follow in the Village Cemetery. Memorial Donations are suggested for the Readsboro American Legion Post #29 through the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA.

To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now