Arthur Dominic "Junior" Passardi, 92 of Readsboro, VT died on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Vermont Veteran's Home in Bennington. He was born on October 25, 1926 in Monroe Bridge, MA a son of the late Arthur and Olga Rose (Franceschetti) Passardi. He attended schools in Monroe Bridge. In 1945 he enlisted in the US Army and served in the Pacific in World War II. After coming home he was employed at Deerfield Specialty Papers and New England Power Company. He was last employed as a custodian at Whitingham High School.
Mr. Passardi married Rosemarie Scaia in April of 1953. She predeceased him on November 14, 2017. He was a communicant of St. Joachim's Church in Readsboro and a member of its Holy Name Society. He was also a member of the Readsboro American Legion as well as being the chairman of the Readsboro Democratic Party. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.
Survivors include his nieces and nephews and sisters in law, Lucille Sprague and Esther Marchegiani. He was predeceased by his brother, Garfield Passardi and two sisters, Ellen Hubley and Gloria Marchegiani .
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial to celebrate the life of Arthur Passardi will be held at 11a.m. on Friday, October 25 at the St. Joachim's Church in Readsboro. Burial with military honors will follow in the Village Cemetery. Memorial Donations are suggested for the Readsboro American Legion Post #29 through the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 24, 2019