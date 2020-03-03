|
SIME, Arthur Earl, 92, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away on February 25, 2020, under the loving care of his family and HPH Hospice. He was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts where he raised his family in the home he built on Cascade Street and started coming to Florida 30 years ago as a winter resident before moving to Spring Hill permanently. Art loved to build and fly model airplanes and enjoyed fishing and woodworking. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 52 years, Nancy, of Spring Hill, FL; 8 Children: Gail Rivers and her husband, Dana of Peru, MA; Sue Dugas and her husband, Troy, of Abita Springs, LA; David Sykes of Pittsfield, MA; Timmy Sykes and his wife, Debbie of St. Mary's, PA; Sally Frey and her husband, Emile, of Sun, LA; Peter Sykes and his wife, Kim, of Napa, CA; Audrey McClain and her husband, Dan of San Diego, CA; Glenn Sime of Pittsfield, MA; three children from a previous marriage: Heather Marty; Douglas Sime; and Susan Sime; his brother: David Sime of Titusville, FL; sisters: Joan Kimple of Richmond, MA; and Connie LaPorte of Hoosick Falls, NY; a Son-in-law: Mike McCullough; 15 Grandchildren; 21 Great Grandchildren; and 1 Great Great Grandchild. He is predeceased by: daughter, Lynn McCullough; brother, Joe Sime; and sister, Jeannie Murphy.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 3, 2020