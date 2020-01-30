Home

Ocean Grove Memorial Home
118 Main Ave
Ocean Grove, NJ 07756
(732) 775-0434
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ocean Grove Memorial Home
118 Main Ave
Ocean Grove, NJ 07756
Arthur Errichetto Sr.


1940 - 2020
Arthur Errichetto Sr. Obituary
Arthur Errichetto Sr., born June 27, 1940, in North Adams, was called home on January 23rd, 2020. He was 79.

Arthur was predeceased by his parents William and Philomena and six brothers Jerry, Robert, Angelo, Tony, William & Rocco Sr.

Arthur leaves 4 sons Arthur Jr., William, Dino (Robyn) & Jeffrey with whom he resided, and four daughters, Tina, Tracie, Bethany & Alicia. He leaves several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Ocean Grove Funeral Home in Ocean Grove, NJ on February 8th from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 30, 2020
