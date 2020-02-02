|
|
Mr. Arthur Francis LeMire, Jr., 75, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Hoosick Falls, New York, on July 15, 1944, the son of the late Arthur and Dorothy Gibbons LeMire, he was a 1962 graduate of Drury High School in North Adams. He worked as a toolmaker for 50 years.
Arthur enjoyed hunting, fishing, and walking alongside a local lake or pond. He also enjoyed playing cards and jigsaw puzzles. He loved a good Teo's hotdog and a Bud Light (or two).
Arthur was predeceased by his beloved wife, the former Paula Blasioli, whom he married on October 15, 1995. He is survived by his children, Nanciann and Patrick Klammer, Catherine and Mark Moulton, Janice and James Esoldi, and Bonnie Howland, and two stepchildren, Erik Kristensen and Heidi Fortin. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, six step grandchildren, his six sisters and one brother. He also leaves his dear friend, hunting and fishing buddy, Bob Plankey.
Funeral Notice:
There will be no formal funeral services for Mr. Arthur LeMire. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201, in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 2, 2020