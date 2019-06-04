|
Arthur H. Loring, "Art", was born on March 19, 1923, in New York City moving at a young age to Lee, MA where he was raised by his parents John and Margit Loring with his two brothers, John and Henry. He graduated from Lee High School in 1941 and volunteered to join the US Army Air Corps in March of 1943. He later joined the Air Force, retiring in 1973 as a Technical Sergeant.
During his career, Art was stationed in many different countries including Thailand, England and Belgium.He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon and Vietnam Service Medal.
Art met his future wife Anong in 1966. They married in 1969 and moved to Mountain Home, Idaho in 1970. Anong passed away in 1994. Art remained in Mountain Home among his many friends until his passing on March 6, 2019. He loved to travel; visiting 22 countries and all 50 states. Art was predeceased by his parents and brothers and leaves seven nieces and nephews.
Burial with full military honors will be on Saturday June 15, 1:00 pm, at the Tyringham, MA cemetery where he will rest with his parents.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 4, 2019