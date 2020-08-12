Arthur H. Thiel Jr., 81 of Savoy, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home. Born in Adams on April 4, 1939, son of the late Arthur H. and Lillian Bordeau Thiel he attended Adams schools and was a graduate of the former Adams High School. Arthur also attended the former North Adams State College.



He was employed with the General Electric Co. in Pittsfield for over twenty years. Arthur was a auto mechanic by trade and was employed with several different local auto garages, he also was the proprietor of the former Thiel's Used Cars in Adams. At one point he worked for the Ford Newholland Co. in Pine Plains, NY as a specialist maintaining farm equipment, and was the custodian for the Barkhamsted Elementary School in CT. Arthur also owned and operated the family farm in Adams, Thiel's Farm.



He was a member of the National Guard in his younger years, and was also a member of the Adams Forest Wardens, the Savoy Volunteer Fire Department, and was an accomplished pilot. Arthur later in life became a driver for the Adams Council on Aging, he enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling.



Arthur was an extraordinary , authentic man who has impacted the lives of everyone that new him. He was filled with wisdom, military stories, jokes, and was a master chef in the kitchen. He was an expert mechanic, professional hugger, and could brighten anyone's day just by being in the same room. And boy was he strong-willed and stubborn! But that is another thing everyone loved so about him. Even though he has struggled for years with health issues, he still made sure everyone around him was taken care of. He was the backbone of the family, holding everyone together, and when he loved, he loved harder than anyone else. Life will certainly not be the same without him and his warm smile. He will be forever missed.



Arthur is survived by his wife the former Margaret Volff, whom he married on July 29, 1959, and were married over sixty years. A son, Arthur M. Thiel and his wife Tracy of Torrington, CT, a daughter, Deborah Hartwig and her fiance Ronald Malloy of Savoy, a sister, Dorothy Babeu of North Adams. Four grandchildren, Kaylee and Amanda Thiel of Torrington, CT, Amber Dean and her husband Joseph of Stamford, VT, Daniel Hartwig, Jr. of Savoy. Two great great grandchildren, Olivia and Addison Dean.



Services and burial will be private, there are no calling hours. The TROTTIER PRINGLE FUNERAL HOME in Adams is in charge of arrangements.



