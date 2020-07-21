1/1
Arthur "Skip" Harrington
1944 - 2020
Calling hours for Arthur W. "Skip" Harrington, 76, longtime Adams selectman, who died April 12, 2020, will be held on Friday, July 24th, from 10:00 until 11:30 AM in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams. Due to current restrictions, social distancing and use of face masks will be mandatory. State regulations limit the number of persons in the funeral home, so we respectfully ask those attending to be patient, as it may take a bit longer to enter the funeral home than usual.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Paciorek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
