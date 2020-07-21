Calling hours for Arthur W. "Skip" Harrington, 76, longtime Adams selectman, who died April 12, 2020, will be held on Friday, July 24th, from 10:00 until 11:30 AM in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams. Due to current restrictions, social distancing and use of face masks will be mandatory. State regulations limit the number of persons in the funeral home, so we respectfully ask those attending to be patient, as it may take a bit longer to enter the funeral home than usual.



