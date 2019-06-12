|
|
Arthur J. Batacchi, 99, longtime owner of the former Batacchi Dairy Farm on Lime Kiln Road in Sheffield, MA passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at home.
A native and lifelong resident of Sheffield, Arthur was born at home on May 31, 1920 the son of John and Maria Polastri Batacchi. Known as Jimmy in his early years, he attended the "Lime Kiln" one room schoolhouse and began farming as a teenager.
Mr. Batacchi operated the family farm for 80+ years. He was joined by his nephew/ business partner James Larkin in the early 1960's. In 1988 Arthur retired and passed business ownership to his son, Arthur Batacchi, Jr. His nephew continues to operate the dairy as the Larkin Farm, LLC.
Arthur served in the Massachusetts State Guard. He was an agent for the Agrico Fertilizer Company which provided him the opportunity to form many lasting relationships with Berkshire County farmers. Even in retirement Mr. Batacchi continued farming and at 98 was seen cutting grass in the neighborhood.
Arthur is survived by his daughter Cheryl Baker of Norfolk, VA, his son Arthur Batacchi, Jr. and wife Rebecca of Sheffield, MA, four grandchildren, Catherine Copas and husband Joel of Albion, IN, Rachele Bonhotel and husband Jason of Lakeville, CT, Hillary Baker and husband David Herstein of Norfolk, VA and Alexis Batacchi of Sheffield, MA. He also leaves three great grandsons, Jakob and Jaxon Copas and Jesse Bonhotel and a great granddaughter Amelia Herstein as well as several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Betty Mead Batacchi on October 9, 2008. The couple was married on June 15, 1943 at Our Lady of the Valley Church in Sheffield, MA. He was also predeceased by a brother, Paul Batacchi, and three sisters, Elsie Bull, Lucia Larkin and Rose Cosgriff and his son-in-law Thomas "Jack" Baker.
SERVICES: A service celebrating the life of Arthur J. Batacchi will be held on Saturday, June 15th at 11:00 a.m. at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington, conducted by Rev. Betty LeGeyt. Burial will follow at Sheffield Center Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 14th from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home in Great Barrington.
Contributions in his memory may be made to either HospiceCare in the Berkshires, the Southern Berkshire Volunteer Ambulance Squad (SBVAS) or to the Aurigan Scholarship Fund for the establishment of the Arthur J. Batacchi Memorial Scholarship Fund for a deserving senior from Mt. Everett Regional High School who has exhibited a commitment to the field of agriculture c/o FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 12, 2019