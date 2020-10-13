Arthur Joseph Bourassa, Jr., 80, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away October 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.



He was born in North Adams, MA on October 1, 1940 son of the late Arthur J. and Violet M. Clairmont Bourassa.



A 1959 graduate of Drury High School, he then enlisted in the US Navy from 1959 to 1963.



He was married to the former Joie Archambault on September 12, 1975.



Mr. Bourassa worked as a designer for many years, having worked at General Dynamics, General Electric Power Transformer, and Kollmorgan Corp, from which he retired in 2007.



A communicant of Sacred Heart Church, he also enjoyed the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. In his earlier years he loved to go sailing with his brother, cross country skiing and snowmobiling as well as family vacations to Cape Cod. "Jr" was always the life of the party. He always had a story to tell, a joke to share and a laugh to exchange.



He leaves behind his wife, Joie Bourassa of Pittsfield; his daughter Amy Goodrich and her companion Adam L'Hote of Pittsfield, and his son David Bourassa of Oklahoma. He also leaves his brother Richard Bourassa and his wife Nancy of Pittsfield, a sister Beverly Luczynski and her husband Richard of North Adams, and a sister-in-law Beverly Bourassa of Pittsfield; granddaughters Brianna Goodrich of Pittsfield and Kinsey Jordan Bourassa of Oklahoma, a great-grandson Jett Maddox Key of Oklahoma and several nieces and nephews, as well as grandnieces and grandnephews.



He was predeceased by his daughter, Dawn M. Malloy and brother Eugene A. Bourassa.



FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Mr. Arthur J. Bourassa, Jr., will be held, THURSDAY, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, concelebrated by Fr. Frank Lawlor, Administrator and Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church. Burial will be held at a later date. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Western Ma. Dery Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



