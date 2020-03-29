|
Mr. Arthur J. Duclos, 77, of Pittsfield, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born in Pittsfield MA, on December 13, 1942, the son of the late Martin and Martha Strecker Duclos, he graduated from Pittsfield High School.
Art was the maintenance director of Salisbury Estates for much of his career. He also worked for Pittsfield Housing as well as Dodge Construction.
Arthur loved nature and was an avid outdoorsman. It was there he could be found enjoying some of his favorite pastimes, such as fishing, hunting, and golfing. He was also a huge animal lover. He took care of feral cats, and adored his own cats and dogs as well. Arthur was a big sports fan, especially when the New York Yankees or Dallas Cowboys were playing.
Besides his wife, Mrs. Cathy Duclos, whom he married on December 17, 1983, Art is survived by his children, Nanette Duclos Ircardi, Marnie Garzone (Nick), Arthur Duclos Jr., Tina Shaw, Juliann Cousineau, Andrew Wall, and Stacie Voci (Greg). He is also survived by 25 dear grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Besides his parents, Arthur was predeceased by his brothers, Charles Smith (the former mayor of Pittsfield) and Francis Smith, as well as his sister, Martha Duclos.
Funeral Notice:
A memorial service for Mr. Arthur Duclos will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal Dreams in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 29, 2020